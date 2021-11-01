Shares

Elisha Kiprop and Valentine Kipketer have won the 42 Kilometers Men and Women races in the just concluded Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Elisha Kiprop secured the top spot which he had previously won in the 2018 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon edition.

The other race categories included 10km, 21km, 21km Wheelchair Race, 42km and the 42km Corporate Relay race categories.

Listed below are all the race categories and winners.

Race Category Male Female 10KM Geofrey Toroitich Kipchumba 28:27.2 Faith Chepkoech 33:15.0 21KM Vincent Ng’etich 1:01:44 Perin Nengambi 1:12.59 21KM Wheelchair Race Samuel Kuria 1:31.09 Caroline Wanjira 2:11.58 42KM Elisha Kiprop 2:11.07 Valentine Kipketer 2:30.01

Commenting on his 42 km win, Elisha Kiprop said, “I am very pleased to have participated in this year’s marathon. I commenced training in June and it’s good to see the results of my hard work. I look forward to continuous growth in my athletic journey with hopes to participate in international marathons as well.”

On her part, an excited Valentine commented, “This was my first time participating in the Standard Chartered Marathon and I am very pleased with my performance. I have been training for a better part of the year with a couple of teammates and I was confident that I was well trained and prepped for the race. I look forward to participating in other races including international ones.”

This year’s edition included a virtual and physical format with 2500 elite athletes participating in the physical run. The race also attracted international participants from Ethiopia and Uganda.

The top 3 race winners are:

MALE Race Category NAME Time 10KM Geofrey Toroitich Kipchumba 28:27.2 Raymond Kipkorir 28:38.8 Patrick Musin 28:59.4 21KM Vincent Ng’etich 1:01:44 Rhonzas Kilimo 1:01.54 Peter Kipsirat 1:01.59 21KM Wheelchair Race Samuel Kuria Ngigi 1:31.09 John Wambua 1:37.15 Milton Ilahuya 1:40.20 42KM Elisha Kiprop Barno 2:11.07 Alfonce Kigen 2:11.11 Joshua Kogo 2:11.14 FEMALE Race Category NAME Time 10KM Faith Chepkoech 33:15.0 Dorothy Kipkilach 33:30.7 Sharon Jemutai 33:31.5 21KM Perin Nengambi 1:12:59 Abigael Jelimo 1:13.41 Lilian Jebii 1:14.32 21KM Wheelchair Race Caroline Wanjira 2:11.58 Rahel Akoth Alar 2:23.05 Eunice Otieno 2:39.10 42KM Valentine Kipketer 2:30.01 Naomi Mano 2:32.22 Beatrice Cheptoo 2:32.33

42 KM CORPORATE RELAY Name Time National Police Service 2:20.49 Kenya Forest Service 2:32.54 Kenya Defense Forces 2:54.14

The marathon made a comeback this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the containment measures required.

All proceeds from the Marathon will be channeled towards the Futuremakers initiative that supports women and youth through education, employability and entrepreneurship.

Prize Money