Pupils in Oneno Nam Primary School in Kisumu County are set to benefit from learning and water infrastructure worth Ksh. 5.4 million from the Safaricom Foundation.

The Foundation renovated classrooms, an administration office, latrines and installed a borehole with a solar-powered pump. The renovated classes were also equipped with forty-seven desks and chairs for use by pupils and teachers at the school.

The infrastructure is expected to improve the school’s academic performance as well as increase pupils’ enrolment. On the other hand, the water project will address hygiene and sanitation needs for the school and the neighbouring community.

In recent months, other schools in Kisumu County have received various learning infrastructure under Safaricom Foundation education projects. These include St. Patrick’s Oduwo Secondary School, Chemilil Adventist School, Abuoro Primary School and Obugi Primary School.

Safaricom Foundation continues to create a conducive learning environments and providing learning materials for learners to access quality education. This is in line with its education pillar.

In March this year, learners in Turkana County benefitted from the construction of classrooms, purchase of books, desks, and chairs funded by the Safaricom Foundation. The projects were valued at Ksh. 21 million.

Some of the schools that benefitted include Katiko Primary School, which got 5 new classrooms and Jeriman Lokitaung School which received 2 classrooms. Nariding Nursery School and Katongun Mission Station each had one classroom constructed and furnished.

Other education projects implemented by the Safaricom Foundation include the new and improved ICT enabled skills center at the Waithaka Vocational Training Centre in Nairobi and learning programs in Bungoma County.