Absa Bank has donated Ksh. 2.9 million to a community-based project called For the Love of Girls. The donation is part of Absa’s ongoing citizenship programs that aim to identify the community’s most disenfranchised members to propose effective mitigation solutions.

The donation will be used to support young women empowerment initiatives in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. This includes mentorship programs and the distribution of reusable sanitary pads to a juvenile detention center and other beneficiary groups.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Absa Bank Chief Strategy Officer Mr. Moses Muthui said that the funding of community projects is aligned with the Bank’s brand purpose of bringing possibilities to life.

“As part of our Force for Good initiatives, today we are honoured to partner with For the Love of Girls Programme, who continue to find solutions to a myriad of challenges confronting young women in our communities. We hope that our contribution of Ksh. 2.9 million will help advance initiatives that give hope to communities and give young women the courage to continue pursuing their dreams,” said Mr. Muthui.

Ms. Fayruz Aden, Co-Founder and Executive Director of For the Love of Girls, received the cheque on behalf of the organization and thanked Absa Bank for the donation. She called on more groups to join hands to empower young girls, create confidence, and encourage social and financial autonomy.

“We are grateful to Absa Kenya for this generous donation. We will be able to reach almost 1000 girls with this money by working closely with marginalized girls, particularly those from juvenile detention centers. We can create social transformation and increase community confidence through this relationship. We hope that by implementing this initiative, we will be able to combat period poverty while also assisting girls with their education,” said Ms. Aden.