Kenyan education-based trivia startup, mSwali, has raised a pre-seed funding round of an undisclosed amount. The startup aims to use the funding to expand its mSwali Quiz MVP to a web app.

mSwali’s brand name is derived from m for mobile and Swali which is Swahili for Question.

The startup was founded in July 2020, with its flagship product mSwali Quiz, which is a USSD-based Quiz game whose topics focus on the localized African countries, the continent and the world as a whole. The pre-seed funding will enable mSwali Quiz to develop a web app as it expands to South Africa. Currently, mSwali Quiz is available in Kenya.

“mSwali is a platform that aims to promote the desire and curiosity to know more, within the African adult population, using mobile-based learning games that are fun, rewarding and easily accessible. We believe knowledge is power and it enhances people’s overall well-being,” said Patrick Mungai, co-founder and CEO of mSwali.

“There are very few mobile-based learning games focused on the African adult population and instead, we currently have a proliferation of hundreds of betting and gambling platforms across the continent. mSwali aims to counter this by attracting this population by adopting its learning games to the existing user behaviour,” he added.

Interested users can access the mSwali Quiz in Kenya through the USSD code *397#