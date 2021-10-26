Shares

Mizizi Africa Homes has ventured into the coastal real estate market to tap into the high demand for holiday homes as the tourism sector continues to recover.

The developer has announced plans to begin development of 3-bedroom and 5-bedroom villas in Diani before the end of the year as part of its bigger expansion strategy beyond Nairobi.

The new project named Kijani Kibichi Ridge in Diani offers ideal investment opportunities for Airbnb and homestays for travelers.

Units will feature spacious lounge and dining area, large windows for natural lighting, tiled floors and acoustic ceiling and a spacious laundry area. The units will also have a customizable open kitchen with granite breakfast table, Pantry area, cabro roads and paved parking for two cars.

Kijani Kibichi Ridge will also have a solar system provision for every unit, swimming pool, a high perimeter wall, county water with a supplementary borehole.

Mizizi Homes has owed the expansion plans to increased infrastructural development in Kwale County headlined by the ongoing construction of Dongo Kundu bypass by the national government. Additionally, the pavement of beach access roads and lagoon beach roads by the Kwale County Government aim to drive growth of the south coast region.

Commenting on the developer’s expansion to the coast, Mizizi Africa Homes CEO George Mburu said, “Some of our customers have been looking for affordable investment homes that can give them more returns while others sought for investments in tranquil and less crowded places away from the capital city. Diani emerged as our first best destination to meet this demand As the economy gears up for full resumption with lifting of curfew and more operational hours for hospitality establishments we expect brisk business in the tourism sector in the near term that should also translate to more returns for holiday home investors.”