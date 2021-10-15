Shares

Award-winning Nigerian artiste Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko widely known as Simi has released her latest single titled Woman. The song is about uplifting and celebrating women. The track also highlights the institutional barriers women have to go through in society.

Woman is the first single from her upcoming project set for release in the near future.

The Nigerian songstress is famed for songs that speak about various issues in the society especially those that directly affect women. In 2020, at the height of lockdowns and COVID-19, Simi released the Duduke a song dedicated to women praying to be mothers. Duduke has so far garnered over 46 million views on YouTube. Simi also got to collaborate with other artistes on different projects.

Simi, who mostly majors on Afro Soul music, is currently driving a social media campaign tagged #NobodyLikeWoman ahead of the forthcoming single that drops later today.

The #NobodyLikeWoman campaign aims to celebrate every woman in the world. This is in line with the recently celebrated Day of the Girl Child and No Bra Day which celebrates women and Breast Cancer awareness respectively in our society.

Speaking about the single, Simi said, “I am grateful for every woman that is standing in the gap for all of us. Your vulnerability is courage and I hope that, going forward we are mindful of the words we say and the seeds that we plant.”