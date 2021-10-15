Shares

Altura Upperhill is an apartment development located at the intersection of Ralph Bunche Road and Argwings Kodhek in the Upperhill region of Nairobi, Kenya. The development comprises 250 studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.

Each apartment features light-filled living spaces that flow into a balcony area and a palette with tons of sand infused with a muted grey and shades of tan. The space is combined with oak effect floors, muted dark cabinetry, and marble effect.

With large stone benchtops, the kitchen comes equipped with premium appliances, high-quality fittings, and finishes throughout.

The living space is complemented with rooftop gardens, secluded entertainment areas, and a sky lounge. This is in addition to a wellness rooftop lounge, an infinity pool, gym and spa. An exclusive membership health club is also available.

Other offerings at the development include a ground-floor residence reception and a selection of ground-floor retail space. This provides residents and the local community with a mix of gourmet dining, cafes, fast-food, health and beauty services, and convenient supermarket shopping.

Every floor consists a fully fitted laundry room, borehole water supply, back-up generator, high-speed lifts, CCTV surveillance, internet connectivity, MATV provision, access control for the main door, electric perimeter fence and manned security at the entrance.

The Altura Upperhill project team consists of the following