Shares

Markup Kenya, with support from the EU, has announced a partnership with SemaBOX to create and produce a podcast series dubbed Mazao Talks.

Mazao Talks will focus on agri-business development for the youth in 12 counties of Kenya where the project is implemented. The aim of the podcast is to connect listeners with Markup Kenya through stories of ordinary people with whom they can identify.

The first season of Mazao Talks will consist of 12 episodes that will cover specific value chains in 12 counties. The content is built around the Markup Kenya studies and research results and also features contributions from industry stakeholders. These include the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Horticulture and Crops Directorate, farmers and the Kenya Ministry of Agriculture.

“We are extremely excited at this fresh opportunity to engage with Kenya’s young people and share research that we have built up at Markup Kenya. The future of this country relies on our ability to produce food at scale and this is only possible by getting our youth engaged in agri-business,” said Mr. Maina Karuiru, The National Coordinator for the MARKUP Kenya Project.

On his part, Dan Aceda, Founder and CEO of SemaBOX said, “Podcasting is the future of media. It’s the best space to curate important conversations and to have them easily distributed online to the people who you want to participate. We are excited to work with MARKUP Kenya on this project and look forward to engaging with the wider Kenyan public about opportunities in agri-business for the youth. We are also looking forward to finding even more innovative ways to create content that can be meaningful to people”

This Season of the Mazao Talks Podcast will be hosted by Jason Runo and Sheila Kari.