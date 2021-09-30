Shares

Qatar Airways has been recognized as the Airline of the Year at the 2021 World Airline Awards by Skytrax for its continued excellence in operations and service delivery.

Known as the Oscars of the Aviation Industry, the 2021 Skytrax awards covered the period from September 2019 to July 2021 with the results reflecting a mix of more normal travel and travel during the pandemic. The extended period demonstrated the resilience and flexibility of the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline to receive the Skytrax COVID-19 Safety Rating in January 2021. Its home hub, Hamad International Airport, was also voted the World’s Best Airport 2021 in August 2021.

In addition to winning the main prize, the Airline also secured five other awards including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having now won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and now 2021).

The airline also received recognition for its luxurious Al Mourjan Lounge which was voted the World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge. Meanwhile the recently unveiled Qsuite remains a leader in business class luxury having being named as the World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, with the premium cabin being voted World’s Best Business Class for the fifth year in succession.

The continued evolution of the food offering on board was also recognized as Qatar Airways scooped the World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering award, a fitting tribute to the ongoing development and enhancement of the food and beverage product.

Commenting on the wins, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “Being recognized as the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time is an incredible achievement for our airline and I want to thank our loyal passengers for this award. Having gone through one of the most challenging years in aviation history, this award is fitting recognition for all the hard work by the entire Qatar Airways family to take care of our passengers.”

Below is the full list of awards won by Qatar Airways

Airline of the Year World’s Best Business Class World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering Best Airline in the Middle East

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the award winners.