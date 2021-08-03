Shares

Qatar Airways has launched its Qsuite to Nairobi on board its Airbus A350-1000 featuring 46 seats in Business Class and 281 seats in Economy Class. The launch of the Qsuite to the Nairobi frequency will offer passengers, especially those connecting flights to the United States a next level comfort in Business experience.

A proprietary of Qatar Airways, Qsuite features a double bed available in Business Class, as well as private cabins for up to four people. This allows passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry. Adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the centre four seats allow colleagues, friends or families travelling together to transform their space into a private suite, allowing them to work, dine and socialize together.

Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa Mr. Hendrik Du Preez said, “With Qsuite, Qatar Airways has transformed premium travel by bringing a First-Class experience to the Business Class cabin. Qsuite provides the ultimate customizable travel experience that enables passengers to create an environment that suits their own needs whether it is a mini office in the sky or a private candle lit dinner with a loved one. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Nairobi onboard and beyond to our rapidly expanding network globally.”

Qatar Airways offers double-daily services to Nairobi from Doha with 14 flights per week. This leverages on its sustainable and fuel-efficient Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner aircraft on one frequency and the Airbus A350-1000 on the other.

Passengers on Qatar Airways from Africa can now enjoy new baggage allowances ranging from 46 Kg for Economy Class split over two pieces and 64 Kg split over two pieces in Business Class. This initiative is designed to offer passengers more flexibility and comfort when travelling on board Qatar Airways.