Kenya is one of the most popular destinations in Africa, and it’s no secret why. The country is blessed with pristine beaches, exotic wildlife, delicious food, and friendly locals, among thousands of other reasons.

Travellers can enjoy all aspects of tourism in Kenya, whether it’s staying at an eco-lodge, attending a riveting sporting match, or getting to know the culture.

After looking up the Kenya visa requirements for French citizens, all that’s left to do is research the current entry requirements. This article will take an in-depth look at the current Kenyan entry restrictions, travel advisories, and what to know before your holiday.

Entry Restrictions in Kenya

Similar to other countries around the world, Kenya categorizes arrivals depending on their country of origin and epidemiological situation.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) regularly publishes a list of countries approved to enter Kenya without quarantine, as well as those who may enter under certain conditions.

The latest list, which was published on September 7th, states that travellers from more than 200 countries and territories may enter Kenya without quarantine as long as they have a negative PCR test that was conducted within 96 hours prior to their arrival.

Some of the countries included on this list are Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, and the United States. All of Kenya’s neighbours, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda, are also on this list.

Travellers from India are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted 96 hours before arrival, as well as register on the Jitenge application and self-isolate for 10 days.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom have similar requirements to those from India, except they will need to self-isolate for a shorter period of time (7 days), plus take a PCR test on the fourth day after arriving, and record their health information on the Jitenge app.

Finally, travellers from four countries — Brunei, Thailand, Kuwait, and Qatar — will be required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at a government-approved facility. They will also be required to show a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours before arrival, as well as provide evidence of their quarantine accommodation 24 hours before boarding.

Those who were in transit through Doha International Airport are exempt from quarantine and self-isolation requirements.

Further questions regarding entry to Kenya can be directed to the traveller’s local embassy.

Travellers who are transiting through Kenya must also have proof of a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure. However, this requirement does not apply to children who are younger than 5 years of age.

Domestic Travel Advisories

Kenya recently passed its fourth wave of the coronavirus, and had more than 240 thousands total cases within its borders.

There were more than 3.1 million doses given since vaccine rollouts began, with 4.8 percent of the population having at least one dose, and 1.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Despite immunization efforts, the government is still cautioning locals and visitors to adhere to sanitary measures like wearing face masks, maintaining proper social distance (at least 2 metres), and frequently washing hands.

Likewise, 13 counties — mostly around the Lake Basin area — have been categorized as ‘coronavirus hotspots’ due to the amount of high cases and positive PCR test results.

These countries include Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori. Travel to these areas is highly discouraged, and there is a curfew between 7pm to 4am.

Thankfully, the rest of Kenya has less strict restrictions. For example, intercity travel is open, which makes it a perfect time to plan a memorable road trip through the country.

In a similar vein, all of Kenya’s international airports are fully functional and operating. This means that travellers are free to fly in and out of the three main airports: Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi, Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret Airport in Eldoret.

Travellers who are looking to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime safari trip to Maasai Mara or Amboseli National Park will be pleased to note that safari companies are up and running.

Exploring the bustling city of Nairobi or relaxing by a sandy beach in Mombasa is sure to work up an appetite — thankfully, restaurants in Kenya are also fully operational.

However, it’s important to note that they must close by 9 pm in accordance with the current curfew. Bars and lounges are also open, but they must stop serving food and drinks at 8:30 pm and also close by 9 pm.

Last but certainly not least, travellers should keep the nightly curfew in mind. At the moment, there is a curfew from 10 pm to 4 am across most of the country (except for the Lake Basin countries mentioned above, which have an earlier curfew).