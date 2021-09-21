Shares

Aviro Health, a Cape Town-based healthtech has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-series A funding round led by ASISA ESD Fund managed by Edge Growth, Tuksnovation, and TIA.

Since its inception in 2012 in Cape Town South Africa, Aviro Health is said to have helped over 50,000 patients access health services in Kenya and South Africa.

The acquired funding will be used to improve and expand Aviro Pocket Clinic, a digital counselling service made available through health providers in the public and private sectors. The pocket clinic will empower patients with accessible and engaging counselling as well as linkage to services via mobile phones or devices in facilities, according to the company.

The Aviro Pocket Clinic aims to provide accessible counselling and linkage services in private and public sector facilities using mobile phones or technology-based devices. The innovative platform helps patients achieve stable health outcomes by creating a custom medical content plan which is delivered via a variety of platforms, such as the web, app, and WhatsApp chatbot.

Commenting on the secured funding, Aviro Health CEO Dr. Musaed Abrahams said, “COVID has highlighted and magnified the pre-existing urgency for health providers to find ways to effectively support patients in digital and semi-automated ways, reducing routine interactions and allowing health workers to serve 10x more patients while making accessing care friendly and easier for patients. This funding will allow us to expand the flexibility and scalability of our service, so that as we grow we are able to effectively and securely support multiple health providers and new care pathways.”