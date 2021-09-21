Shares

Netflix, a streaming entertainment service, recently introduced a free plan that will now allow entertainment fans to enjoy almost all of Netflix’s content on android mobile phones, without paying a subscription fee. The rollout of the free plan has been officially launched in Kenya.

The free plan will allow people in Kenya to access most of Netflix’s shows and films ads-free with personalized recommendations and parental controls.

“At Netflix, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the suspense of Blood and Water, the romance of Bridgerton, and the adventure of Army of the Dead. Now we’re giving audiences in Kenya the chance to experience these stories for themselves, completely free of charge,” said Cathy Conk, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix.

To sign-up for the service, subscribers simply need to enter their email address, confirm they are 18 years or over and create a password. They will then enjoy the personalized recommendations, parental controls, and create multiple profiles, including Kids. To enjoy full catalogue on multiple devices, members will need to upgrade to one of Netflix paid plans.

Some of the popular shows that will be on offer will include the highly-anticipated upcoming new season of Blood and Water which premieres globally on 24 September. Others include the newly-released Nigeria series, King of Boys: Return of the King and the new season of Spanish series Money Heist, amongst others.

Netflix recently launched a mobile only plan in Kenya at Ksh. 300 alongside the Basic Plan of Ksh. 700, Value Plan at Ksh. 1,100 and the Premium Plan Ksh. 1,450 monthly.