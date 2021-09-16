Shares

Jambojet a regional low-cost carrier has commenced operations to Lamu, becoming its fourth Coastal destination after Mombasa, Malindi and Ukunda.

The airline will fly from Nairobi to Lamu via Mombasa four times weekly with an introductory fare of KES. 7100 one way from Nairobi to Lamu. Mombasa to Lamu will start at KES. 4600 one way.

Last week, the airline also commenced operations to North Kivu Province Capital, Goma in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It becomes the first low-cost carrier to fly the route, it is also the only direct flight between Nairobi and Goma.

At the same time, Jambojet together with the Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife unveiled a new aircraft livery wrap. The branding, which will run for a period of one year, aims at promoting the conversation around conservation of the endangered sea turtle, and the dugong, a rare sea mammal.

Karanja Ndegwa, CEO & Managing Director, Jambojet, had this to say, “Lamu County is undeniably one of Kenya’s top tourist destinations both for local and international travelers. With the ongoing LAPSSET project, we expect increased traffic into Lamu from tourists and potential investors. We want to ease their movement with the introduction of this route.”

Betty Radier, CEO KTB, had this to say, “This journey will enable us to build a brand association between Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and Jambojet and thus increase the destination’s appeal to more consumers in the domestic and regional markets. The Aircraft that we shall be unveiling today will showcase Magical Kenya to all the seven local destinations that the aircraft shall be flying.”

A recent report by Oxford Economics and global Travel, shows that domestic and regional travel will dominate the tourism industry in 2021 compared to international tourism. Many destinations are expected to maintain their international travel restrictions for a large part of the year and affordability and safety concerns are also expected to encourage closer-to-home travel.

Jambojet, together with the County Government of Lamu, KWS, Lamu Tourism Association, and various stakeholders will embark on a 4-day discovery tour of Lamu County with the aim of showcasing the new normal of travel, while encouraging people to travel.