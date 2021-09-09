Shares

The Virgin company property, Mahali Mzuri, has bagged two coveted awards in this year’s Travel and Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021. The World’s Best Hotel and Number One Safari Lodge awards went to Sir Richard Branson’s Kenyan Safari, Mahali Mzuri.

Mahali Mzuri is located within the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, which encompasses 13,500 hectares. With numerous opportunities for game viewing, visitors just sit back and view wildlife.

Mahali Mzuri is a Virgin Limited Edition property that lives up to its Swahili name, which translates as “beautiful place.” The accommodation, which is located directly in the path of the annual Great Migration, is both intimate and stylish, with only 12 luxury tented suites that make for the ideal retreat after a day of world-class game viewing in the vast Kenyan plains.

Each tent has an adjoining bathroom and a substantial private deck, while the Main Tent is located in the center of the camp and serves breakfast and lunch on an expansive deck with breathtaking views and an undeniable level of Kenyan charm. Travelers are immediately immersed in local culture, with complexities such as refreshing dips in the 12-meter pool, a Maasai spear serves as a ‘do not disturb sign. The infinity pool overlooks the endless views of the majestic Maasai Mara.

All of its staff are Kenyan and the largest number of local Maasai are employed in the area. Guests have the opportunity to visit a traditional Maasai village, help in the abundance of community projects, or simply just sit back and absorb the peace and the beautiful surrounds that the design of the camp guarantees.

Commenting on the Hotel’s recognition, Wilson Odhiambo, General Manager at Mahali Mzuri said, “Being named the World’s Number One Hotel by Travel + Leisure’s knowledgeable readers is an extraordinary honor and a dream come true. Being recognized in any capacity by one of the world’s most respected and renowned travel resources is incredible in and of itself. Receiving two honors, including Number One Safari Lodge and World’s Best, is exemplary and a recognition of the hard work and dedication that every single person in our Virgin Limited Edition team puts into Mahali Mzuri and serving its incredible guests every day.”

Virgin Limited Edition is an award-winning collection of one-of-a-kind retreats chosen for their breathtaking settings and sense of fun, style, luxury, and relaxation.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) hailed the victory as proof of the destination’s commitment to attracting international luxury travelers. Dr. Betty Radier, CEO of KTB, stated that Kenya has been working for years to profile the destination to attract niche clients with specific preferences and needs. This follows the inaugural Roar Africa and Emirates Executive Private Jet Safari-(a World-Class Conservation Safari) to Masai Mara for luxury experiences in Mara facilities.

Kasbah Tamadot, Virgin’s retreat in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, has also been named the Number One Resort in North Africa and the Middle East for the fourth year in a row.