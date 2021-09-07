Shares

Huawei Mobile has launched the new Huawei MatePad 11 that will be available in Huawei Experience Stores countrywide, retailing at Ksh. 59,999.

Matepad 11 is one of the latest tablets to join Huawei’s tablet products and the first to feature a large 10.95 inch screen display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and better response time.

Huawei’s Operating System, the HarmonyOS 2, empowers the HUAWEI MatePad 11 with brand-new functionality. The new tablet desktop is also more organized, offering users a better view of important information. The Huawei MatePad 11 is also equipped to harness the capabilities of other devices ranging from smartphones to PCs, supported by the powerful Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor.

With the new Huawei MatePad 11 supporting DCI-P3 colour gamut, images and videos look are more crisp and clear. To protect users from excess exposure to blue-light, the tablet has earned the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certifications, to protect eyesight during prolonged use of the device.

Alongside Multi-screen Collaboration, the brand-new Multi-Window feature supports the 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution display of up to four apps concurrently.

The tablet also comes with a transparent pen tip that showcases the inner workings of the stylus and comes with a frosted texture for a better handwriting experience. When paired with the Huawei MatePad 11, the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) has a low input latency of as low as 2ms.

Huawei MatePad 11 specifications

Network: No cellular connectivity

Body dimensions: 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.29 inches

SIM: No

Stylus support: Magnetic

Screen size: 10.95 inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels

OS: HarmonyOS 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)

CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)

GPU: Adreno 650

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera setup 13 MP

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 8 MP

USB: USB Type-C 3.1

Battery type: Li-Po 7250 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 22.5W

Reverse charging 5W

Colours: Matte Gray