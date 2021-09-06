Shares

The Safaricom Foundation has handed over an Endoscopic Ear Surgery equipment worth Ksh. 3,859,293 to Operation Ear Drop Kenya (ODE-K) to support outreach programs for the hearing impaired.

The handover ceremony took place at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) during an ongoing free ear surgical camp at the hospital. The medical equipment will assist in performing technologically advanced operations in theatre as well as teach all theatre staff and students during rural surgical outreaches.

The donation aims to provide preventive, surgical and rehabilitative services to the hearing impaired Kenyans who are unable to access these services. ODE-K established that many hearing impaired people in Kenya are unable to access medical services due to different reasons such as financial problems, unavailability of specialized services in their areas and lack of appropriately trained health workers.

At least 240 people in eight counties with hearing impairment are expected to have their hearing restored and improving their quality of life. Over 80 patients have so far been supported in Nairobi, Kisii, Laikipia and Kisumu counties.

Last week, the Foundation in partnership with Kiambu County Government formally opened a renovated outpatient wing for maternity services at Rironi Health Centre. The Foundation constructed and renovated the facility at a total cost of Ksh. 3.6 million with the County Government set to equip it.

The Foundation has invested in several Counties including Baringo, Lamu and Bomet, addressing areas where there is the highest need. These maternal health investments have been done in partnership with the respective County Governments.