President Uhuru Kenyatta recently presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the Kenya National Research and Referral Hospital (KNRRH) at the Kabete Army Barracks, Nairobi County.

Once complete, the Level Six hospital will offer specialized health services to the military as well as other security forces.

The hospital will have an inpatient 700-bed capacity and serve as one of the key medical research facilities in the country.

In his speech, President Uhuru added that the project is part of the Government’s initiative to enhance the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The President was accompanied by Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, NMS boss Mohammed Badi and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

“Very soon I’ll be opening the Level 4 hospital in Kahawa, followed by another one in Isiolo where we will begin work very soon to upgrade the Forces Memorial hospital to a level 5 hospital and we’re proceeding to develop hospitals in Eldoret, Garissa, Manda in Lamu and other areas so that we ensure that those of you who are out there on the front line are able to access quality health care closer to where you serve,” Uhuru stated.