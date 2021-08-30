Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has recorded a Ksh. 2.9 billion profit after tax for the half-year ending 30th June, 2021. This is a 16% increase from Ksh. 2.4 billion recorded in the first half-year of 2020.

DTB, which has a presence in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi had its Pre-Tax Profit increase to Ksh. 4.9 Billion in the first six months of 2021 from Ksh. 4.5 billion in 2020. Total Operating Income increased to Ksh. 13.1 billion at the end of the first six months of this year compared to Ksh. 12.4 billion over a similar period last year.

The bank’s customer deposits also increased from Ksh. 280.4 billion in the first half-year of 2020, to Ksh. 313.3 billion at the end of the first six months of 2021. The Group’s Balance Sheet also grew from Ksh. 388.3 billion in 2020 to Ksh. 429.6 billion in 2020.

Additionally, Total Interest Income earned from loans, government securities, and deposits in other financial institutions increased to Ksh. 16.7 billion in 2021 from Ksh. 15.8 Billion in 2020.

The lender’s profitability, measured by Earnings per Share(EPS), increased to Ksh. 10.48, while borrowed funds increased to Ksh. 20.9 billion in 2021 from Ksh. 17.1 billion at the end of the first six months of 2020.

Loan loss provisions made by DTB increased to Ksh. 8.7 billion in 2021 compared to Ksh. 6.2 billion in 2020, while Gross Non-performing loans went up to Ksh. 22.2 billion from Ksh. 17.1 Billion in H1, 2020.

Total Shareholders Equity, which is the shareholders’ claim on assets of DTB after all debts owed are paid up, increased to Ksh. 65.4 billion at the end of the half-year months of 2021 compared to Ksh. 61 billion in H1, 2020.