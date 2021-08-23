Shares

Kenya recently became the second country in Africa to roll out a commercial 5G network, which is set to improve customer experience with super high-speed internet, low latency, and massive connectivity. This is expected to completely change production, lifestyles, and the way we work in the next 10 years.

According to OPPO, the future development of 5G will not be limited to mobile communication technology. 5G connectivity is expected to grow into a technology platform, or technology base that will merge and resonate with cutting-edge technologies including AI and cloud.

As the first technology brand in the world to launch 5G mobile products, OPPO offers many diverse 5G products including 5G mobile phones and 5G CPE in numerous markets across the globe.

As 5G is in its initial rollout stages in Kenya, OPPO is keen on playing a key role towards the growth of the network by availing more 5G-enabled devices in the country. The OPPO Reno6 device that will launch in Kenya early September will be the first 5G device coming through OPPO distribution channels, and the most affordable.

Commenting on the new 5G connectivity in Kenya, Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications and Projects at OPPO Kenya stated, “As 5G is deployed across the world, it will further drive the development of IoT, VR/AR, smart city and self-driving technology. The convergence and co-evolvement of 5G with other cutting-edge technologies such as AI, AR/VR, and cloud computing will usher us into a smarter era of Internet of experience.”

OPPO 5G smartphones serve as an enabler of intelligent connectivity, fusing 5G, AI and IOT, to bridge people to a world of immersive entertainment, enhanced public services and more.

With revolution in basic fundamental technologies such as 5G, the new applications may have previously unimagined features.