4G Capital Group, a technology-driven financial inclusion company for MSMEs, has announced the appointments of Alex Siboe as COO and Ross Breadmore as Chief Product Officer. Both officers will begin duties at 4G Capital at the end of August 2021.

In his new role as COO, Alex Siboe’s responsibilities will include the business’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions, reporting directly to the CEO. Alex joins 4G Capital from KCB Bank, where he served as Head of Digital Financial Services. Alex has experience across both the banking and telecommunications industries.

Commenting on his appointment, Alex said, “This an exciting time as we witness unprecedented uptake and growth in digital financial services, and I am excited to be part of the 4G Capital family in driving the adoption and acceleration of digital banking services and bridging the finance gap for MSMEs across East Africa and beyond.”

Ross Breadmore, the new Chief Product Officer will act as lead product strategist and visionary responsible for creating and delivering new 4G Capital digital products. This will increase value to the company’s loyal client base, partners, and internal delivery.

Ross joins the company from Lloyds Banking Group, a leading UK bank and financial services group where he led transformative innovation across a variety of client services and internal functions.

“My years with Lloyds Banking Group have shown me the power that well designed financial products can have in helping people live better lives. To take this learning and passion into the African Micro-SME space with 4G Capital is a dream come true, as the feedback loop is even shorter and the mission is even more pressing,” commented Ross on his appointment.

4G Capital employs over 450 employees across Kenya and Uganda. Since its inception, the company has lent over 1,300,000 small business working capital loans valued at over Ksh. 16.5 billion ($151 million). 4G Capital customers receive tailored business training programs and credit guidance via mobile apps and in-person via a nationwide network of branches.