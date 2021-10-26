Shares

4G Capital Group, a tech-driven financial inclusion company for MSMEs in Kenya and Uganda has received a Silver award as SME Financier of the Year – Africa at the 2021 Global SME Finance Forum Awards.

The company was recognized for its innovation and efficiency, competitive repayment rates and contribution to financial literacy across its client base of MSMEs. The company was also commended for its risk management and ‘touch-tech’ approach, blending face-to-face client relationship management with unique digital tools.

The Awards aim to recognize the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients to promote growth. The Awards are organized by the SME Finance Forum, established by the G20 and managed by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This year’s competition participants embody the creative resilience and responsiveness of financiers and fintechs from across the globe to serve the SME sector, as the world continues to grapple with the economic effects of COVID-19.

Speaking while receiving the award, Wayne Hennessy-Barrett, CEO and Founder of 4G Capital said, “We are once again honored and humbled by this extraordinary recognition. Micro SME growth is key to rebuilding global prosperity and democratizing wealth creation. Our mission to grow businesses with capital and knowledge has never been more important, and we dedicate this award to our amazing clients and their communities in Kenya and Uganda.”

On his part, Matthew Gamser, CEO of the SME Finance Forum said, “Every year we see more and more impressive institutions doing incredible things to help improve SMEs’ access to finance. We see great innovations, we see new opportunities for redressing past imbalances due to gender, age and other inequities, and we see new ways to put the customer first and ensure that financing is responsible and truly beneficial. The 2021 competition brings us more of the same – bigger innovations, bigger achievements, and bigger potential.”