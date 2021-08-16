Shares

Safaricom recently announced a partnership with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to enable Kenyans invest in stocks using their accrued Bonga points.

All Safaricom customers can now redeem their Bonga points through licensed Trading Participants, with ten already activated. These include NCBA Capital, Faida Investment Bank, AIB-AXYS, ABC Capital, Old Mutual Securities, Kingdom Securities, Suntra Investments, Francis Drummond & Company, Dyer & Blair Investments and Sterling Capital. More Trading Participants are expected to join going forward.

Here is a step by step guide on how to buy shares with Bonga Points

Dial *126# (Or use mySafaricom App, under Balances, Lipa na Bonga) Go to Lipa Na Bonga Sub-menu on USSD Code Select PayBill Option Key in the Trading Participant’s PayBill Number Then enter your CDSC (Central Depository and Settlement Corporation) account number Then enter the amount in KES they want to deposit to their account number.

Customers will redeem their points at a rate of Ksh. 1 for every 5 points. So for example Ksh. 2,000 will require 10,000 Bonga Points.

Over the years, Safaricom has enhanced the Bonga scheme through Jisort na Bonga, which empowers customers to redeem their points for phones and accessories at any Safaricom shop or dealer outlet. The introduction of Lipa Na Bonga launched in 2016 enables customers redeem their points and pay for goods and services at Lipa Na M-PESA merchants countrywide. Safaricom customers can use their points to settle utility bills such as Home Fibre, PostPay, KPLC, GOTV and DSTV as well as NHIF and NSSF dues.