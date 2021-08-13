Shares

Sendy, an on-demand delivery company, has launched a solution to provide small businesses and individual consumers with low-cost logistical solutions.

Small companies and individuals who place their first order for the Sendy vans and pickups in its small four-wheel (S4W) vehicle portfolio will receive a 40% discount. This will save them about Ksh. 1,000 per 5km, according to Sendy’s per-distance model.

Sendy wants to expand its small four-wheel delivery vehicles for goods weighing less than 500kg to meet the increased demand for last-mile delivery services driven on by the e-commerce boom. According to a World Economic Forum study, demand for last-mile deliveries in cities will increase by 78% by 2030, resulting in 36% more delivery vehicles.

Currently, Sendy has expanded into East and West Africa and now serves over 100,000 cross-continental businesses and individuals. The company has a fleet of over 5,000 vehicles on its on-demand platform and has completed over one million deliveries.

According to Sendy’s Vice President of Transport Chris Nyaga, providing businesses and individual customers with affordable logistics solutions will create a greater demand for more drivers on the road. This will in turn grow the on-demand and same day delivery business in Kenya.

“SMEs and individual customers are the lifeblood of economies, especially in markets where SMEs account for over 90% of all enterprises, and their inability to create in-house capacities for a fast and reliable delivery service is a key pain issue. We are solving this gap by utilizing technology to change the logistics business,” Mr. Nyaga stated.

By providing regular business, competitive rates, insurance on transit, fuel advances, multi-destination orders, and online monitoring, Sendy’s partnership model with drivers and companies facilitates commerce and employment. Its superior data and technology improve routes for efficiency by capturing market information and sharing it with businesses for strategic choices

Sendy recently repositioned its strategic direction to help meet the needs of its customers. Sendy Transport, Sendy Freight, and Sendy Supply business units provide first-to-last-mile delivery for packages and cargo, and everything in between. This allows businesses to use certified transporters for loose or containerized goods across Africa, as well as buy stock directly from suppliers and take advantage of flexible financing and on-time delivery.