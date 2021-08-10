Shares

Standard Chartered Bank has announced a partnership with Karen Golf club to offer a monthly round of golf for all the bank’s Visa Infinite credit card holders. Clients will no longer need to be a member of the Karen Country Club to access the facility.

The monthly round of golf will offer Standard Chartered existing and potential customers an opportunity enjoy all the benefits that come with playing golf.

The complimentary round of golf will be available for all members and non-members for the next 12 months.

Speaking on the new partnership, Paul Njoki, Head of Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa said, “People are becoming more aware and connected when it comes to their health and finances. Sports is becoming a part and parcel of living an active lifestyle. Through this partnership all Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card holder can now access a monthly round of golf at Karen Country Club. The facility is available for all members and non-members for free for the next one year.”

Also speaking during the launch, Allan Wainaina, Chairman Karen Country Club said, “We are delighted to finally announce this partnership with Standard Chartered Bank and Visa. Covid-19 had indeed disrupted sports activities including Golf. We are now seeing more members coming back to the course to enjoy the green and fresh air. We are looking forward to hosting Standard Chartered clients to the best golf experience at our award-winning Golf Course. Hopefully once they have had a taste of what we have to offer, the non-members will want to join our club.”

The renewal of this partnership between the Karen Golf Club and Standard Chartered is an indication that the Bank’s Visa Infinite Credit Card holders have been enjoying the game, and the great offers facilitated by the three companies.