Field Intelligence, a health tech startup has announced its expansion into Rivers, Edo, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Delta and Kwara States in Nigeria, and Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu and Naivasha in Kenya.

The expansion will build on the more than 700 Field Intelligence’s existing pharmacy membership, which has served over 1.4 million patients to accelerate quality frontline healthcare across Africa.

Independent and franchise pharmacies in the mentioned towns and cities will be able to access 1000 unique products, inventory planning, subscription delivery and Pay-As-You-Sell on the Shelf Life platform.

The expansion comes after a year of rapid growth in sales and Shelf Life membership subscriptions, with Nigeria increasing by 47% and 65% in Kenya, selling over 586,950 products in 63 different product categories. This included anticipated demand for anti-malaria and contraceptive products which sold over 87,000 products in these categories.

Speaking on the company’s expansion Michael Moreland, CEO of Field Intelligence, said, “Shelf Life’s rapid uptake across such a range of African markets is a testament to its potential as a solution for pharmacies across the continent. Rural and urban, East and West, we have found Shelf Life helping pharmacies overcome a shared set of challenges and seize new opportunities for growth by improving access for their patients.”

Shelf Life provides unprecedented visibility and control of pharmaceutical procurement and inventory management to eliminate frequent over and understocking. This results in expiry losses of over 10% a year and 30% stock-out rates. Pharmacies sell Shelf Life-supplied goods on consignment through its Pay-As-You-Sell program, avoiding expiry risk and accessing a cheaper alternative to working capital finance.