Shares

Standard Chartered Bank recently appointed two new directors, Nivedita Sharma, a technology and innovation expert and banking professional Birju Sanghrajka to its Board. The two directors replace Eng. Patrick Obath and Ian Bryden who recently exited the board.

Following the appointment, Nivedita will serve as a non-executive director on the board chaired by Kellen Eileen Kariuki. She is a tech expert and currently serves as the CEO at BRCK, a software company that provides free public wifi to low-income neighbourhoods in Nairobi.

Nivedita is also the co-founder of eLimu, a company credited for digitizing the Kenyan Primary School curriculum for revision and literacy. She serves on different boards including on the Board of Software Technologies and is a member of the Advisory Board of Jaza Energy. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Ithaca College, New York, US and is a 2014 Acumen East Africa fellow.

Birju Sanghrajka takes up the role of executive director of the bank. With an experience spanning 22 years at Standard Chartered, Birju has worked in various roles including corporate banking, corporate finance and transaction banking in Kenya, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. At the moment, Birju heads Standard Chartered’s Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Client Coverage business in East Africa where he oversees the delivery of services to clients.

Birju holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics and Finance from Loughborough University, UK.

The two appointees were welcomed by the existing 11 member Standard Chartered Bank Board.