The Kenya Investment Authority and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade recently launched a photography exhibition dubbed Visit, Trade, Invest. The exhibition was launched with an aim to bring attention to the Shenzhen investment market, featuring several images of Shenzhen taken by Kenyans living in the city.

Speaking at the launch, Kenya Investment Authority representative Pius Rotich highlighted the emerging opportunity for investors and members of the public to explore Shenzhen City.

“We are pleased today to be partnering with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Shenzhen municipal committee in this great initiative that is aimed at giving Kenyan investors, traders and tourists a picture of Shenzhen and its position as one of the top financial centres in the Asia-Pacific region, with a picturesque landscape,” said Mr. Rotich KenInvest Managing Director.

Shenzhen City has previously been dubbed as China’s Silicon Valley and arguably one of the fastest growing cities in the early 2000s.

Also speaking at the exhibition, Adam Li, the CCPIT Shenzhen representative in Kenya said, “Shenzhen is a city rich in culture and very well known around the world as a technology hub. Today, we are launching this exhibition to showcase in detail the landscape of this beautiful city as seen through the eyes of Kenyan tourists. Through the eyes of these tourists, we are able to see the raw unfiltered images of the landscape. Shenzhen is an unexploited business destination and that is why we are inviting all to not only Visit, but to Trade and Invest as well.”