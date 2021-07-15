Shares

Glovo, a delivery platform, has announced the expansion of its operations to Thika and Kiambu towns. The expansion comes after the company raised Ksh. 58 billion in April in its Series F funding round led by New York-based investment managers Lugard Road Capital and the Luxor Capital Group.

Residents of Thika and Kiambu town can now enjoy and experience faster on-demand delivery services from different outlets within their towns. Glovo already has partnerships with outlets such as KFC, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, and Naivas in Thika, and Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, and Creamy Inn in Kiambu. Glovo plans to onboard additional niche outlets in those two towns to cater to its diverse range of customers.

Priscilla Muhiu, Glovo’s General Manager for Kenya said, “Our expansion to Thika and Kiambu towns is part of Glovo’s strategic expansion in Kenya, we are excited to tap into the potential of those two towns. We are continually onboarding more partners to serve our customers better, faster while offering the best delivery services in the country.”

Glovo launched its first Micro Fulfilment Centre in Nairobi to enable consumers to order from their favourite supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, and now Glovo market. Glovo intends to open more of these micro fulfillment centers in the future, across different towns to ensure the quick delivery times, with customers receiving their orders in 20-40 minutes.

Thika and Kiambu towns are urban centers and join the likes of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Rongai, Ngong, and Kitengela where Glovo has established its services in the country.