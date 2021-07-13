Shares

In its first trailer for Devilsdorp, Showmax has shown audiences a glimpse of their first true crime docu-series, which will be available to binge from 29th July, 2021. The docu-series follows events of the shocking true story of a murder spree conducted by a cult.

The series of brutal appointment murders gripped the town of Krugersdorp, South Africa in 2016, leaving sales people and consultants terrified to book meetings in case they were the next victims. The investigation led detectives to a series of unsolved cold cases, the Satanic Murders, and links between 11 Krugersdorp killings between 2012 and 2016. Later on, they discovered these were the work of the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult.

The Director of the film, David Enright commented, “The result of an 18-month research process, Devilsdorp shows again that truth is stranger than fiction, especially in South Africa. This is the story of the events that rocked an entire community and forever changed the lives of those involved, especially the families of the victims. What started as a group of devout Christians trying to help a former satanist escape the satanic church ended in a murderous spree involving a killer mom, her two children, and a cult with more victims than members. It may all sound too far-fetched to be believed, except it really happened, just down the road from us.”

Alongside footage of exorcisms, church meetings, and trial testimonies and judgments, Devilsdorp features first-hand accounts from the investigators. These investigators and witnesses include Captain Ben Booysen, the senior investigating officer, deputy director of Public Prosecutions Gerrit Roberts, Discovery claims specialist Shane Chatzkelowitz and journalist Marizka Coetzer. The family of the victims also share their stories, as do church members who knew the perpetrators. Netwerk24 journalist Jana Marx, author of The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia’s Steyn’s Reign of Terror, narrates the series, which is produced by IdeaCandy.

“We know our audience is fascinated by local true crime. There’s something deeply unsettling about watching a true crime series where the victims – and perpetrators – look and sound like your neighbours, and where you can recognise the locations,” said Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content, pointing to the popularity of the SAFTA-winning film Griekwastad and the SAFTA-nominated series Huisgenoot: Ware Lewensdramas.

Showmax users can view all four episodes of Devilsdorp from 29 July, first and only on Showmax.

