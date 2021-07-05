Shares

Pwani Oil Products has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Kenya Primary School Headteachers Association (KEPSHA) to roll out an essay writing competition. The competition themed Colours in Life is for Standard 6 and 7 pupils in public primary schools across the 47 counties.

The Colours in Life competition is sponsored by Pwani Oil’s Sawa soap brand and seeks to sharpen creative writing and thinking skills among pupils. Over 23,000 public primary schools are expected to participate in the contest that runs throughout July.

Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde commented, “Creative writing is one way of helping children understand the world we live in by giving them a voice to express their ideas and thoughts, a platform to explore their talents and imagine limitless life’s possibilities, even during tough times. We aspire through this competition, to inspire our children to recreate the world they live in through written expression. This is not just a writing competition but also an opportunity for participants to share their ideas and personal journeys with the world.”

KEPSHA National Chairman Johnson Nzioka hailed the initiative saying it would go a long way in improving the education standards in Kenya. “The contest will not only strengthen the value of accumulating knowledge to improve writing skills and creative thinking, but also earn participants recognition beyond the classroom. This is what the new learning curriculum is all about, that is, teaching children to be all-rounded characters especially in their areas of God-given talents,” added Nzioka at the launch ceremony.

Of the top five essays shortlisted in each county, a panel of nine judges will pick the best five nationally.

The five winners will be rewarded with an educational tour of the coastal region including first-hand experience of Pwani Oil’s Kikambala Plant. They will also receive certificates, trophies and assorted gifts.

Mr. Malde further disclosed that the partnership between KEPSHA and Pwani will also involve other education sector stakeholders. “I wish to announce that the Pwani Oil – KEPSHA essay writing competition will be held annually to appreciate the writing talents of pupils across the country,” he concluded.