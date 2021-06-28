Shares

Owning a car in Kenya is a dream for many people. However, it comes down to more than just owning it, but to your style and taste. Besides your style, it tells about your financial status, something that interests Kenyans.

Some think of buying a compact, fuel-efficient, and durable car to save some money; business people and millionaires in Kenya think about the next trending luxury car.

Expensive cars in Kenya belong to entrepreneurs, politicians, or celebrities who can afford to fuel and maintain them.

1. The Mercedes Benz Pullman S600

President Uhuru Kenyatta is using one of the most expensive cars in the world. This classy machine is worth kshs.160M and worth the purchase.

The vehicle is armored to withstand a bullet shot at a close range and can run on a flat tire at an incredible speed with outstanding stability. A classy car is reserved for heads of states, dignitaries, and royals who visit Kenya.

The machine can negotiate sharp corners at a speed of 10km/h. This 21,000 foot long, 12,000 pounds armored Mercedes Maybach is a giant version in the S-Class.

It has an extra spacious and luxurious interior with standard features like leather upholstery everywhere, a partitioned aft of the driver, and power executive seats with adjustable footrests.

And it comes with a twin-turbo V-112 engine cut out precisely for this car with a maximum horsepower of 530hp with a speed of 159km/h.

2. The Rolls Royce Ghost

The Rolls Royce Ghost is a powerful machine that comes with a V12-engine with a capacity of 6592cc. It is owned by Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi and costs about Kshs. 45M currently.

It has power-operated doors that provide easy access to the cabin. Its interior is lined with some of the most delicate fabrics in Autoworld. It has generous interior space both at the front and rear seats with a capacity of five.

3. The Rolls Royce Phantom

Raju Sanghani, a prominent businessman, is the owner of this luxurious car spotted severally on the Kenyan roads. The Rolls Royce Phantom is one of the most stylish cars in the world today.

It costs around Ksh.45M and comes either with an enclosed roof or a convertible. This model is like a luxury private jet with all the outstanding features that cars could ever have.

The Phantom design blends the classic Rolls-Royce cues with a more modern style to create a stately appeal like no other. The cabin is spacious with a luxurious interior with the finest of leathers, wood, metal, and fabrics, all carefully selected. No wonder the palatial ambiance inside this machine.

4. BMW i8

This powerful machine is worth Kshs. 24M in Kenya today. However, little is known in Kenya about Kevin Mulei, the businessman behind Mo Sounds and Groove Awards, who owns this hybrid BMW i8.

I8 is a user-friendly ride with comfortable front seats but limited storage and rear seats, but that is common for the sports car. It has a turbocharged 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with a horsepower of 369hp and is capable of driving on all four wheels.

5. BMW x6

Maina Kageni is a popular Classic FM presenter, a car enthusiast, and a Manchester United football fan. His love for cars made him among the first people to own a Hummer in Kenya. Adding to his luxurious cars, he bought himself a BMW x6 worth 19 million.

The X6 comes with a luxurious cabin and high-quality, entertaining driving power. In addition, it boasts of quick and sleek refined powertrains. It’s powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine with a maximum horsepower of 523hp. This machine is well worth the price due to its sophisticated lifestyle.

Conclusion

Even with all these luxurious machines bracing our very own roads here in Kenya, you still matter with your lovely, comfortable ride.

You don’t have to drive a luxurious car to be proud of yourself. You are a worthy Kenyan, and when your star shines one day, you will make it to the list of wealthy Kenyans.

But until then, let’s continue to embrace our durable, sturdy, and spacious cars that cost a few million shillings. And proudly do so while at it!