TECNO is set to relaunch their Phantom brand of phones which has been dormant for a while with the aim of to tackling the competitive premium smartphone market amid an ambitious global expansion plan.

With the economy recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been some changes in the smartphone market with high-end consumers wanting to try new brands that bring bolder and better innovations. As such, the relaunch of Phantom series comes at the right time to exploit this demand. With the rich experience Tecno has in emerging markets, the Phantom brand is expected to reshape the competitive landscape and ecology of the smartphone industry.

Apparently, the Phantom X will be equipped with many industry firsts, such as a 3D borderless screen, a special design of angle arc to present users with the best comfortable grip in hands, and an industry first curved glass surface etched texture, and much more. There will also be improvements in charging time, battery life and storage.

Tecno will also offer direct online purchasing service to consumers for the phone through its website, this will initially be in the Nigerian and Kenyan markets. The official website of Phantom ( www.mobile-phantom.com ) will be formally launched in July, 2021. Here you will get access to Phantom products, as well as various options for exclusive VIP services including Phantom Club activities that customers and members are entitled to after purchase.

Together with a convenient purchasing process, efficient logistics and distribution, exceptional after-sales service and customer-first focus in mind, the Phantom aims to ensure consumers experience a first-class shopping experience.