Over 50, 000 pupils from 4 counties in Kenya will receive reusable exercise books that can be used for up to 4 years from Edukans Kenya. The Teaching with Impact Project by Edukans is valued at Ksh.7.1 million and includes printing, distribution of Correctbooks, and training teachers on skills to boost learning in schools.

The project was launched at Kivandini Primary School in Machakos County. The Correctbook, a reusable exercise book will allow the pupils to write on and erase numerous times using a pen that has an eraser, for up to four years.

Speaking during the launch, Edukans Kenya Country Director Ms. Mary Mugo stated that the book will be very useful in education especially in rural areas where reading and writing resources are scarce. “This book will transform learning in schools. It will ease the financial burden on parents as their budget for exercise books will decrease, for teachers as the book is an easy teaching aid and for the pupils as they can make corrections until they get it right,” Ms. Mugo said.

Receiving the donation, Kivandini Primary School headteacher Ms. Ann Munyao lauded the team for introducing a teaching aid that will make teaching easier. “Parents in our school face many financial challenges and having this book means that they do not have to worry about their children lacking the right resources to learn in school,” she said.

The organization, a pioneer in education focuses on active teaching and learning to help the learners gain quality education, social-emotional learning. This provides the learner with skills to fit in the society and a model that assists school managers to govern their institutions with accountability.

Similar launches have taken place in Ghana, Malawi and Ethiopia.