Teach For Kenya has partnered with Pro Futuro Foundation to train 600 teachers across 200 low-income schools in Embakasi Sub County. Teach For Kenya aims to enable children from low income communities to attend school and gain an education. The organization does this through collective leadership and alumni working alongside local communities committed to develop local solutions to their challenges.

The partnership will enable 600 in-service teachers serving in Embakasi sub-county to enhance their digital skills that will set them on a path towards meaningful learning.

Pro Futuro is currently operating in 18 countries in Africa. The organization implements its program in collaboration with local partners and global allies in Kenya, Angola, Benin, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, among others.

Pro Futuro works to bring quality digital education to children living in vulnerable environments and promote career development for teachers in Africa. In addition, the Foundation works in refugee contexts to ensure access to education for children who have been forcibly displaced.

Since 2016, Pro Futuro has trained 31,538 teachers in Africa and contributed to improving the education of 984,546 children on the continent. The program is currently implemented in 1,599 schools in Africa.

The Teach For Kenya – Pro Futuro program will change the trajectory of learning for close to 25,000 children. The program will also help in bridging the education gap in the world by improving the quality of education of boys and girls living in vulnerable environments in Kenya.