Truecaller has unveiled a new feature to enhance users’ experience. The new feature dubbed Smart SMS has been introduced based on user feedback and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers. Smart SMS offers new services to make everyday communication more convenient.

Smart SMS is powered by machine learning models that adapt based on the feedback you give it. It will support users with important messages from banks, billers, travel companies, delivery companies and helps users stay protected from spam and fraud.

Only the essential information within an SMS is highlighted and all SMS messages are categorized and easily accessible. From keeping track of your expenses to last minute changes to your travel, Smart SMS is the future of SMS that will make life a whole lot easier.

Commenting on the new addition, Zakaria Abdulkadir Hersi, Director of Business Development and Partnerships Africa at Truecaller said, “Roughly 80% of SMSs one receives daily are from businesses, disengaging users from important and useful messages. To combat that, SMS apps need to become smarter by filtering out spam and categorizing useful information.”

Truecaller uses the same powerful algorithms used to identify spam callers in SMS as well. The SMS intelligence is built into the app itself and it can work offline. Users have been assured that nothing will leave their device, including all OTPs, bank SMSes and financial information. The feature also offers a Smart Inbox that identifies unknown SMS sender numbers and SMS sender IDs are resolved to business names with logos.