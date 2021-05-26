Shares

Kwara, a Kenya-based fintech startup, has been selected for the Norrsken Impact Accelerator in Europe’s unicorn capital, Stockholm, Sweden. Norrsken VC is a €125 million impact VC fund investing in the best entrepreneurs that solve societal issues using technology. The Accelerator program aims to create real change through investing in the next generation business models.

Kwara was selected as one of the 20 startups selected to join the prestigious Norrsken Impact Accelerator. This follows applications from over 120 countries, placing Kwara in the top 1% of impact startups worldwide. 19 other startups from Sweden, the US, India, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria and other countries will be participating.

Unicorn founders and serial entrepreneurs will offer custom-made support during the 8-week program, which will conclude with a pitch in front of more than 150 top international investors such as Accel and Norrsken VC.

Commenting on the Company’s selection, Cynthia Wandia, Kwara’s CEO, said, “Norrsken has proven to find and accelerate high-impact startups with unicorn potential and we are honoured to participate this year. Following Kwara’s rapid growth and international presence, we are certain that the close interaction and mentorship from founders of unicorns such as Klarna, Truecaller and Oatly will ensure Kwara learns from the very best as we chart our path to the top.”

Kwara offers a secure, simple and affordable digital banking platform for savings and credit cooperatives. The company’s mission is to create financial independence across the globe. Backed by investors across Africa, Asia, Europe and the US, Kwara serves over 40,000 members in Kenya, South-Africa and The Philippines.