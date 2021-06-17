Shares

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is calling on film and photography communities across Africa to connect and collaborate. CCNA also announced the first three companies it is currently working with. These are the Photographers’ Association of Kenya (PAK), SYNC School in Egypt and Peexoo, a Nigerian photography hub.

Canon, in its commitment to build closer ties with customers, has collaborated with the three companies as a way to inspire and enrich the next generation of image-makers. “Our mission is to empower people to see the bigger picture, on a grand yet local level. In this rapidly changing, image-based culture, we want to explore new and innovative ideas with a wider audience,” explained Amine Djouahra, sales and marketing director for CCNA.

“SYNC is a community based school of 94,000 for creatives in Egypt with photographers, filmmakers and content creators. We are thrilled to build this relationship with Canon and learn, grow and create together,” said SYNC’s founder and creative director, Mustafa Sharara.

Nigeria’s Peexoo, a photography hub powered by artificial intelligence, brings together over 2,000 photographers and videographers from across Nigeria. “We change perceptions through film and photography,” said Peexoo Co-Founder Steven Kelechi Nwadike.

The Professional Photographers’ Association of Kenya (PAK) is the photographic society in the country, representing professionals, amateurs and hobbyists. “We are proud to partner with Canon at this time, a collaboration which will uplift, inspire and encourage our photographic community,” said Victor Otieno, PAK Treasurer.

Through the collaborations, community members gain exclusive access to masterclasses with Canon ambassadors including Emmanuel Oyeleke and Yagazi Emezi.

Regular competitions will be used to challenge and inspire participants. The participants also stand a chance to win exciting prizes such as Canon’s mini phone-to-printer Zoemini, the portable Selphy and the G-Series printers, the compact Powershot SX720 and mirrorless M50 cameras.

The challenge will also feature hands-on trial sessions with the Canon R system technology, EOS cameras and lenses. Additionally, special, members-only discounts are available on various Canon products.