Sokowatch, an East African e-commerce company, has been selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. The company has over 22,000 active shops across 9 major cities in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda, which serve informal retailers that the mass market rely heavily on for essential goods. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world. Most of these companies are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Global CEO of Sokowatch, Daniel Yu, is invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Sokowatch will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We are excited to welcome Sokowatch to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers. Sokowatch and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum.

Also commenting on the Forum’s pioneers, Sokowatch’s Daniel Yu said, “We are continuously looking at how technology can transform the supply chain for informal retailers and improve access to goods for the mass market. The informal retail sector makes up 80% of total retail but is extremely fragmented; introducing technology has enabled a simplified and seamless process that is slowly turning a traditionally unprofitable market into a profitable one.”

2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.