Agence Française de Féveloppement (AFD), TRACE Global and the Senghor University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The 3 signatories will collaborate on a project to create a training pathway to develop and support the professionalization of the creative and cultural sector (CCI) in Africa.

The project will further contribute to the professional integration of youth and women in the sector, and work to address economic demand for jobs in the CCI sector in Africa. This is through a hybrid training program combining virtual and in-classroom physical learning.

CCI actors operate in a rapidly changing context and face many challenges and barriers that limit the development of the sector, particularly in Africa. While some of these obstacles are related to the environment, others are more directly associated with the sector’s leadership, management, project management and financing capacities.

AFD’s funding of Ksh. 85,491,967 (€650,000) will cover a training course dedicated to the challenges of CCIs for the African continent development. The digital dimension of the course will be developed by TRACE Academia, an e-learning app launched by the TRACE group, which offers free distance learning vocational training courses, covering a number of trades. The TRACE Academia project was partly made possible by the funding of a pilot phase via the FASEP (Private Sector Study and Support Fund) scheme.

Commenting on the partnership, Thierry Verdel, Dean, Senghor University said, “Senghor University, an international university of public interest, based in Egypt, and dedicated to African development through the training of highly skilled managers, is really very proud to be part of this coming adventure. Senghor University has been involved in the creative and cultural sector for almost thirty years. The project will accelerate our ability to deliver up to date training, targeted at professionals, administrators, managers, and creators.”

Olivier Laouchez, CEO of TRACE said, “As an actor of the creative industry and as a group dedicated to afro-urban culture and youth success, we are really excited to start working on this project, which is perfectly aligned with our DNA and our commitments. It’s an honor for us to be supported and recognized by both the AFD and Senghor University. We hope this is only the beginning of a long and rewarding partnership that will inspire and train the future talents of the continent’s cultural and creative industries,.”