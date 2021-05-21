Shares

Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Vice President, Debra Mallowah and Monali Shah – Africa Head, Integrated Marketing Experiences have been recognized by Leading Ladies Africa. The two are among 50 African corporate female leaders recognized for leading global organizations in defining growth and business opportunities, as well as achieving significant growth in their careers.

Leading Ladies Africa is a women-centered non-profit organization launched with the aim of driving leadership for African women, promoting women’s rights in Africa, developing, and equipping African women with leadership skills.

“This list reflects our objective to continue to push for gender diversity and inclusiveness within the corporate sector – especially for African women and to highlight and celebrate their achievements in the growth and expansion of global big business. Workplace advocacy specifically for African women and women of African descent makes up a huge part of our programmatic efforts and the work we do,” said Francesca Uriri, Founder Leading Ladies Africa.

Debra Mallowah joined Coca-Cola in February this year as the Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise. Monali Shah oversees the integrated marketing communications activities for Coca-Cola in Africa across the brand portfolio of the company.

Now in its third year, the Leading Ladies Africa list has evolved from being a Nigerian-centric one to an initiative that includes and encompasses the contributions other African women are making in the corporate sector. At the core of this recognition is a message to encourage African women to consolidate their influence by stretching their hands to others on the corporate ladder.

Other Kenyans recognized among the 50 African corporate leaders include