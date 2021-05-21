Shares

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has launched the application process for the 2021 Elimu scholarship program is now open and will close on 31st May 2021. Elimu scholarship program sponsored by the World Bank and the Ministry of Education and implemented through EGF.

The Equity Group Foundation has also announced the launch of the application process for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarship program.

Successful Elimu scholars will form the second cohort and will join the existing 9,000 scholars who were commissioned last year. This brings the total scholarships so far implemented by EGF to 36,804.

2020 KCPE finalists from all over Kenya who scored a minimum of 350 marks and come from needy backgrounds can apply for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarships by logging on to their website and fill in the 2021 application form for consideration.

Additionally, candidates who are from vulnerable and marginalized communities and those with special needs and disabilities who attained below 280 marks may be considered.

Scholars, guardians and parents can apply for the Elimu Scholarship Program through the EGF website or they can get physical scholarship application forms at their nearest Equity branch or Equity Agent. Submissions for consideration should be made on or before 31st May 2021.

The Elimu scholarship program is run by EGF on behalf of the Ministry of Education and the Government of Kenya. With financial support from the World Bank, the program will provide 18,000 comprehensive secondary school scholarships to primary school graduates from 110 sub-counties and 15 urban centers with informal settlements. In 2020, the 1st cohort of 9,000 beneficiaries reported to Form One and the remaining scholars will be identified to join secondary school this year.

The Elimu Community Scholarship Advisory Committee (CSAC) will choose scholars from eligible sub-counties which are listed below: