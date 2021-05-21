Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has reported profit after tax to Ksh. 2.4 billion for the period ending 31 March 2021. This is a 24% increase compared to a similar period last year.

Their performance was driven by growth in interest income particularly in the small and medium enterprises segment as the bank continued to support businesses to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

“In the period under review, we grew our business with some exciting propositions including the Absa She Business Account through which we have committed to impact over 1 million women owned and led businesses over the next 5 years. This account is tailormade for the needs of the woman entrepreneur and offers access to affordable finance, access to mentorship and coaching, access to information and training, as well as access to trade opportunities within the local and international markets. One of the outstanding offerings under this proposition is that women businesses will access unsecured lending of up to Kes 10 million, payable for 5 years for existing borrowers, and Kes 7 million for new borrowers payable in 4 years and a grace period of 60 days to be granted on a case by case basis,” said Jeremy Awori, Managing Director, Absa Bank Kenya.

Total income grew by 2% to Ksh. 8.8 billion mainly driven by the growth of interest income, which was up 6% year on year on the back of increased lending. Managed costs were well maintained, dropping by 1% year on year.

Net Customer loans was up 8% to close at Ksh. 218 billion driven by key focus products namely General lending, trade loans, mortgage and scheme loans that recorded strong growth year on year.

Interest income grew 6% from prior year largely because of growth in the lending book.

Customer deposits grew by 8% to Ksh. 257 billion with transactional accounts making up 66% of the total deposits.

Other Highlights include

Costs

The Bank costs were well at Ksh. 4.0 billion reflecting a 1% reduction year on year largely because of spend discipline and cost saves initiatives. The cost saves initiatives included automation of the processing centre and continued migration of customer transactions to alternative channels. The savings derived were used to fund sustainable investments especially in automation and digitization. The firm’s efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 improved to 46%.

Impairment

Impairment increased by 25% compared to similar period reflecting tough macroeconomic environment for the business and customers. The Bank’s average loan loss ratio increased to 2.6% (2.2% in March 2020).

Capital & Liquidity

Absa Bank Kenya Plc capital and liquidity ratios are strong with sufficient headroom above the regulatory requirement; The Bank capital adequacy ratio is at 17.0% and liquidity reserve position at 38.3% against the regulatory limits of 14.5% and 20% respectively.