CIC Group and Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions (KAATI) have signed a partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two organizations have agreed to work together in training, education and members events which are expected to see the association members enjoy innovative product offerings from CIC. The MOU will run for a period of 3 years from June 2021 to June 2024.

As part of the agreement entailed in the partnership, KAATI members will enjoy attractive benefits. These include insurance premiums from CIC group as well as sponsorships for their events including Annual General Meetings (AGMs), education, and training events as well as national and regional events.

Additionally, the partnership will also include a medical insurance package to see students in these institutions enjoy competitive covers that allow them to attend their attachment problem free.

Commenting about this partnership, Mr. Joseph Kamiri, CIC General Manager Marketing and Customer experience said, “We are happy to get into this partnership. We strongly believe that Kenya’s achievement of Vision 2030 also greatly depends on the skills that technical training institutions provide, and we are happy to support them in this journey.”

The CIC group has offered flexible insurance and financial options for Kenyans for more than three decades.

The company has a total of 3,878 shareholders and a capital base of Ksh. 2.1 billion and Ksh. 1.3 million clients and ranks among the most successful insurance companies in Kenya and the leading co-operative insurer in Africa. The company has announced plans to expand operations in the East and Central parts of Africa.