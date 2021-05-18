Shares

Eutelsat Communications has announced that it is expanding its use of the Express Wi-Fi platform in partnership with Facebook. This expansion is aimed at providing broadband services via satellite across several regions in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With Express Wi-Fi, Eutelsat aims to connect thousands of people in rural and underserved communities. These include Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook Connectivity that enables partners to build, grow and monetize their Wi-Fi businesses in a scalable way. This is done while providing their customers with fast, affordable, and reliable internet access.

Express Wi-Fi is used in more than 30 countries, including in multiple Asian, South American and African markets, helping millions of people connect over Wi-Fi.

Eutelsat and Facebook have previously conducted successful pilots in rural and underserved areas of the DRC, enabling local businesses to offer affordable internet access to customers on a pre-paid basis. To date, Eutelsat’s use of the Express Wi-Fi platform has enabled access to affordable broadband for thousands of individuals across the DRC.

Commenting on the partnership Philippe Baudrier, General Manager of Konnect Africa said, “We are delighted to partner with Facebook in this ambitious scheme, aimed at getting more people online in the most underserved areas of sub-Saharan Africa. This initiative is the perfect example of the power of satellite connectivity to bridge the digital divide, with unmatched economic and social benefits. We are proud once again to leverage the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat Konnect to satisfy this growing demand.”