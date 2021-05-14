Shares

In August 2020, Telkom Kenya re-organized its structure to strategically address digital transformation, and lay the groundwork towards their long-term goal to become the technology partner of choice.

The company stated their commitments as

Better positioning their infrastructure asset base and services to drive digital transformation within the Consumer, SME, Corporate and Public Sectors.

Creating a smart landing hub for submarine cables that would act as the gateway to the East African region and beyond.

Bridging the consumer digital divide through the expansion of our 4G/LTE network.

Up-skilling our employees to be future-fit, to be able to serve the evolving needs of our customers.

To support the execution of these focus areas, Telkom Kenya re-organized its structure into Telkom Consumer and Telkom Digital. The goal with these adjustments is to further simplify the customer journey and create more value, thereby realizing better customer experience.

Telkom has now announced the move into its next phase of transformation, in line with its focus areas. This is expected to help the company to better cater to the evolving trends in the telco industry, and in particular, a heightened demand for infrastructure and data services.

At this point and to enhance service delivery, Telkom is creating two 100% wholly-owned subsidiaries to house its Digital and Financial Services businesses. The Consumer Service Delivery Unit will remain within Telkom.

With the implementation of this, the company has stated that there will be no loss of jobs as a result of this exercise which is geared towards furthering our objective of making Telkom the technology partner of choice.