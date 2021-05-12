Shares

Chivas Regal has announced its plan to host its second installment of the Chivas Afroblend series in partnership with Manchester United. The series is made up of a fusion of music, football and fashion collaborations, and will connect Manchester United legends, consumers and media personalities through exclusive activities.

Since its inception in 2020, Chivas Afroblend consumers and Man United fans were engaged through premium experiences and special one-on-one meetings with Man United legends.

The series will offer interactive experiences and tailored brand immersion in Kenya, Cameroon and Zambia, under firm COVID-19 regulations.

This year, the campaign will bring together renowned international fashion artists including; Consultant Annette Pring le Kölsch and African designers Faith Migwi (House of Manciny – Kenya), Chiza Ngulube (House of Esnoko – Zambia) and Imane Ayissi (Cameroon). Each designer will create a collection of premium African athleisure wear as part of a football and Chivas inspired collection, which complements street football culture amplified by the iconic Manchester United Football Club.

“SSA Pan African program team is very excited to be launching our Chivas Afroblend 2.0 campaign in Kenya, Zambia and Cameroon. It goes without saying that this second edition of the campaign is entirely different from the first edition due to the implication caused by the global pandemic,” said Tendai O’Connor, Brand Manager Pernod Ricard SSA.

“Built off a great first year of Afroblend and continue to entrench our platform in the Kenya, Zambia and Cameroon market through delivering the same great experience, just blended differently and all in line with COVID-19 restrictions in markets for the full 4-month duration of our campaign,” he added.