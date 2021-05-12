Shares

Malkeeya, Kenya’s remaining candidate in the ongoing Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition, is set to represent the country in the competition. The other Kenyan competitors, Vipaji, became the first group to be eliminated in the only Pan-African music singing competition, after its debut on 11th April, 2021.

The groups are competing for a chance to win the grand prize of Ksh. 10.9 million ($100,000). In addition to vocal abilities, the remaining groups from across Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana are judged on their stage presence, audience interaction, and showmanship.

Although Vipaji may have been eliminated in their first major competition, there is undoubtedly a future for the group who hail from Lower Kabete, on the outskirts of Nairobi. The group was formed when the friends started singing in church together.

They decided to enter Old Mutual Amazing Voices after seeing the Instagram post inviting acapella groups to showcase their talents via an online entry and enter the competition. They jumped at the chance to take their careers to the next level and were one of two groups per country who were selected to advance to the bootcamp phase in South Africa.

The group admits that they were initially emotional and overwhelmed as they explored the expectations and demands of this competition. They also aired their gratitude for what they have learnt, especially being able to perform with a live band in front of cameras with such a massive production and Pan-African top talent.

The talented judges table includes

Zimbabwe’s afro-pop and RnB singer/songwriter, Ammara Brown.

Kenya’s Filah Tuju, renowned as a performer, voice coach, writer and producer and founder of a Music Academy.

Ghana’s Trigmatic, a multi-award winner rapper, composer and songwriter

South Africa’s Vusi Nova, the best afro album and best male awards winner.

Nigeria’s Evelle, a previous Nigeria Idols winner, singer and collaborator

You can catch the show on DSTV’s Maisha Magic Channel 158 and Maisha Magic East channels.