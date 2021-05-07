Shares

The Metta Nairobi has announced the Creative Challenge program participants under the Resource Of Open Mind (R.O.O.M), powered by Hivos East Africa.

The creative challenge is a 3-month program that aims to support the power of creativity towards community connection in uncertain times. The program also supports the sustainability of creative businesses post-COVID for enterprises located outside the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

The challenge allocates a total of Ksh. 625,000 to the 5 participants for their selected creative projects that are in line with a creative segment under a specific thematic area.

Thematic areas include

Identity

Fashion and Design

Women empowerment

Freedom and Social change

2021 Creative Challenge participants

1. Cheche Docs – This is an independent production company dedicated to producing a diverse range of quality documentaries for today’s marketplace. They collaborate with like-minded parties to bring great stories to the screen. Margaret Wacera is the Founder and Director of the company.

2. We Are More – is an organization in Mombasa, that demands accountability and transparency using law and technology to synergize people’s rights. They believe that citizens deserve good governance and use technology to enforce these beliefs. Program Co-Ordinator is Kagai Muriithi.

3. House Of Kaji – is a couture clothing company in Diani, Kenya. The company seeks to create a source of income for the less fortunate by developing a fashion design school aimed at offering professional design skills to its students. The company was founded by Esther K. Musa.

4. Roka Designs – is a fashion business in Mombasa, Kenya, that creates stylish waterproof bags from redundant banners and billboards. They save the environment while empowering the youth and larger community by creating job opportunities one bag at a time.

5. Dogme Imagery productions – is a Kenya based documentary company. Their focus is on storytelling through photography and videography using various angles or sub-topics via people and objects to bring out identity issues surrounding the subject. Team photographer is Wawira Njeru.