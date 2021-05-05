Shares

Rémy Martin has announced a collaborative new global campaign with award-winning musical artist, Usher, to celebrate the blending of music and Cognac. Team Up For Excellence – The Film highlights the cultural connection between Cognac and music since 1917 in France, and the two have been synonymous ever since.

In The Film, Usher narrates a story spanning the decades from the 1920s to the present day, which pays tribute to the multi-cultural connections. From Blues to Hip-Hop, Swing Dancing to Break-Dancing, Usher and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal travel through decades in France and the US.

“Music doesn’t need Cognac to exist, and Cognac doesn’t need Music to exist, but what is beautiful is that they were meant to meet and when they did, they created cultural harmony,” stated Usher.

Teaming up with Usher and Rémy Martin, are globally recognized creatives including Raphael Saadiq, world-renowned musical composer, Marci Rodgers, award-winning costume stylist and Aakomon Jones. Award-winning dance choreographer and director of the production Jake Nava are also in the line-up.

“Rémy Martin has been at the centre of celebration for centuries, and the celebratory nature of Music is synonymous with our history of honouring communities and culture. Acknowledging this collective success has been at the heart of Rémy Martin since 1724,” said Amaury Vinclet, Global Executive Director of Rémy Martin.

In Kenya, renowned Kenyan artist, King Kaka, appeared in the brand’s Team Up For Excellence campaign in 2020 and One Life, Live Them in 2018. These campaigns aim to applaud innovation, passion and commitment to excellence. In 2019, King Kaka made headlines, attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside the House to celebrate the diversity of culture and the coming together of creatives from around the world.

To continually go further and aspire to achieve more is a reflection of the Centaur, Rémy Martin’s brand figurehead for 150 years. Following the launch in the United States, the short film will be screened and showcased globally.